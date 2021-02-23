brand
Edition:
#startups#UnitedStates#Forbes#equity

Top 10 fast growing startups in the US

Business Chief North America ranks Forbes’ top 10 startups most likely to become unicorns based on their equity raised

Georgia Wilson
|Feb 24|magazine1 min read

As we enter into the second month of 2021, Business Chief North America ranks Forbes’ top 10 startups most likely to become unicorns this year based on their equity raised. Industries that feature in this Top 10 include: security, technology, finance, behavioural health and many more!

