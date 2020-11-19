brand
Edition:
FacebookInstagramLinkedINTwitterYoutubeMedium
About Us|Advertise|Contact
search

Close

 
#COVID-19#Security#Technology#Axis Communications

Top 10 impact trends on security as a result of COVID-19

Business Chief takes a look at Axis Communications' report on the ‘Impact of COVID-19 on the Security Industry’

Georgia Wilson
|Nov 19|magazine1 min read

“The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been swift and dramatic, with businesses across the United States and the world grappling with the challenges posed by the new social and economic reality,” commented Axis Communications

With the security industry being no exception to this, Business Chief North America gains insight from Axis Communications latest report on the impact on the industry, as well as the current trends.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View Top 10