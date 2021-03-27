Top 10 MBA business schools in North America

According to the Financial Times Global MBA ranking 2021, demand for MBAs remains strong around the world despite the pandemic, with student demand for the 2020-21 academic year up 72% of the full-time MBA programmes, according to the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC).

While Europe may top the table with France’s Insead at number 1 and the UK’s London Business School at number 2, American business schools, which make up half the top 100, continue to dominate the world’s leading MBAs, including seven of 14 in the highest tier of the ranking.

High US salaries for alumni help to explain the strong position of their schools in the FT ranking, and salaries remained resilient last year, though average tuition fees rose by 3% (dollar-wise).

Using the Financial Times’ global MBA rankings 2021, we hightlight the top 10 MBAs in the US, excluding Harvard, Stanford and Wharton, which didn’t participate this year due to the pandemic.