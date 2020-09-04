Top 10 smart cities in the united states

With over half the plant living in cities, Eden Strategy Institute and Ong&Ong (OXD) report that by 2050 more than two thirds of the world’s population will be urbanised. With this in mind, many cities are turning to smart city initiatives and innovations to develop new ways of engaging with citizens, increase quality of life and drive sustainability.

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America .