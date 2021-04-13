brand
Edition:
Top 10 timeless TED Talks for improving employee engagement

In a hybrid world, engaging employees is more critical than ever. Here, we revisit some timeless TED Talks to help leaders motivate and inspire employees

Kate Birch
|Apr 15|magazine1 min read

With hybrid working the new remote, engaging and motivating employees has become more important than ever. To help leaders do so effectively, we’ve compiled 10 of the most inspirational and motivational TED Talks offering leaders innovative approaches on how they can engage, inspire and motivate both individuals and teams.

Here, we chart the top 10 timeless TED Talks for improving employee engagement, and therefore organisational success, ranked by number of views. 

