Top 10 US company IPOs to watch in 2021

2020 was a good year for IPO activity, with heightened activity in the latter part of the year leading to 2020 recording the highest IPO capital raised activity worldwide in a decade, with US$331 billion raised across 1,591 listings, a 42% increase on 2019.

In the US, in particular, more than 450 companies raised more than US$167 billion last year, driven mainly by tech and ecommerce companies. In fact, three of the 10 biggest IPOs for American tech companies, in terms of capital raised took place last year. Think Doordash, Snowflake and Airbnb.

Low interest rates, robust investor appetite for risk, and Increased digital transformation is providing some of the best public market conditions for decades and thrusting more companies into the public markets.

Riding on an upbeat market sentiment, a number of businesses, mainly tech, have gone public so far in 2021, namely Bumble, Doordash, RLX Technologies, Viant Technology and Roblox, and more are expected to follow, incuding SoFi and UiPath which has just

Here, we highlight the top 10 most highly anticipated public listings, be it IPO, direct listing or SPAC.