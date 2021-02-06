WCD: Top 10 ways corporate boards should approach risk
With risk now an integral part of strategy development, WCD outlines the key changes required to meet an increasingly complex risk climate in 2021
|Feb 8|1 min read
To arm themselves in the current climate and beyond, many companies are considering establishing dedicated board Risk committees, to “really integrate risk and strategy on a long-term basis,” says Susan C. Keating, CEO of the WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD), the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors.
The foundation recently teamed with risk advisors, C-level executives, and board members to offer two programs on risk, and from this, discovered key lessons and best practices about how boards should approach risk today.