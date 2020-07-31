brand
COVID-19: the changing landscape of investor management

Sankar Krishnan, EVP and Industry Head, Banking and Capital Markets at Capgemini, discusses the investor management landscape prior to and post COVID-19

Georgia Wilson
|Jul 31, 2020|magazine

15 min read

Amazon: funding climate resilience in Germany

Amazon announces its funding of the urban greening program to increase climate resilience in Germany.

Georgia Wilson
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

9 min read

Multi-carrier: one way to improve supply chain resilience

Ken Fleming, President, Logistyx Technologies discusses how a multi-carrier approach can improve supply chain resilience

Ken Fleming
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

13 min read

IBM: the Blueprint for a Data-driven Enterprise

Inderpal Bhandari, IBM’s Global Chief Data Officer discusses data and cognitive transformation strategies and the role of the Chief Data Officer

Matt High
|Jun 04, 2020|magazine

23 min read

Corporate Finance

Digital transformation in corporate finance

From AI and RPA to advanced data analytics, digital transformation in the corporate finance sector is poised to reach maturity

Harry Menear
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

22 min read

COVID-19: the payment card industry’s data security standard

Drew Kilbourne, managing director at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the payment card industrys data security st

Drew Kilbourne
|May 29, 2020|magazine

15 min read

IBM helps to modernise Canadian finance with cloud platform

A new collaborative effort between IBM Canada and Prairie Payments Joint Venture (PPJV) has been announced to modernise finance with cloud technology. PPJ

William Girling
|May 11, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Technology & AI

AI challenges and opportunities in Asia

AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different

Marcus Lawrence
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

13 min read

IBM and Lotte Card transform finance with hybrid cloud

IBM has announced its partnership with Korean credit card company Lotte Card to transformation accounting services via hybrid cloud solutions.

William Girling
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

7 min read

COVID-19: Microsoft/Workday announce strategic partnership

To accelerate planning for ‘today’s world’, Microsoft and Workday have entered into a strategic partnership.

Georgia Wilson
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

8 min read

City Focus: Vancouver

Business Chief explores Vancouver, and takes a closer look at what drives the economy of this unique location

William Girling
|Jun 04, 2020|magazine

12 min read

Digital Strategy

Designing a digital strategy and the impact of COVID-19

Business Chief EMEA takes a look at McKinsey’s 10 factors for a successful digital transformation strategy and the impact of COVID-19

Georgia Wilson
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

22 min read

Freshworks: digital transformation via intelligent software 

&ldquo;Refreshing business software that your teams will love.&rdquo; We take a look at how Freshworks is helping organisations digital transform their ope

Georgia Wilson
|May 28, 2020|magazine

13 min read

Freshworks Academy: delivering excellence in enterprise

The Freshworks Academy offers advanced product training and customer support, marketing and sales to help customers upskill and deliver success Freshworks

Matthew High
|May 15, 2020|magazine

15 min read

Shopify: starting the year strong

Ottawa-based e-commerce company Shopify has posted its strong Q4 results for 2019, bringing the company US$505.2mn in revenue (up 47% from 2018).

William Girling
|Feb 17, 2020|magazine

9 min read

Human Capital

2020: HR operations and platform technology trends

Business Chief explores the HR technology trends of 2020 and the benefits they can provide an organisation looking to digitally transform its HR

Georgia Wilson
|Jul 31, 2020|magazine

18 min read

Sustainability

