Georgia Wilson|Sep 17, 2020|magazine

6 min read

Digital transformation in corporate finance

From AI and RPA to advanced data analytics, digital transformation in the corporate finance sector is poised to reach maturity

Harry Menear
|Jul 30, 2020|magazine

22 min read

COVID-19: the payment card industry’s data security standard

Drew Kilbourne, managing director at the Synopsys Software Integrity Group, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the payment card industrys data security st

Drew Kilbourne
|May 29, 2020|magazine

15 min read

IBM helps to modernise Canadian finance with cloud platform

A new collaborative effort between IBM Canada and Prairie Payments Joint Venture (PPJV) has been announced to modernise finance with cloud technology. PPJ

William Girling
|May 11, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Mastercard/Citi Retail/Wayfair launch co-brand credit card

Mastercard announces its partnership with Citi Retail and Wayfair to launch a co-branded and private label credit card

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 14, 2020|magazine

5 min read

Widen: digital asset management – the secret sauce for M&A

Jake Athey, VP Marketing and Customer Experience, Widen discusses the importance of digital asset management for mergers and acquisitions (M&As)

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 13, 2020|magazine

15 min read

FinTech Robinhood valued $11.2bn after $200mn funding round

FinTech startup Robinhood receives US$200mn Series G funding for its online trading platform from D1 Capital Partners at a $11.2bn valuation

Scott Birch
|Aug 18, 2020|magazine

5 min read

