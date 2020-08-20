brand
Sampath Sowmyanarayan|Sep 27, 2020|magazine

11 min read

Verizon Business: leadership in the workplace of the future

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, President, Global Enterprise at Verizon Business on how to lead differently in the workplace of the future

COVID-19: the changing landscape of investor management

Sankar Krishnan, EVP and Industry Head, Banking and Capital Markets at Capgemini, discusses the investor management landscape prior to and post COVID-19

Georgia Wilson
|Jul 31, 2020|magazine

15 min read

Amazon: funding climate resilience in Germany

Amazon announces its funding of the urban greening program to increase climate resilience in Germany.

Georgia Wilson
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

9 min read

Multi-carrier: one way to improve supply chain resilience

Ken Fleming, President, Logistyx Technologies discusses how a multi-carrier approach can improve supply chain resilience

Ken Fleming
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

13 min read

IBM: the Blueprint for a Data-driven Enterprise

Inderpal Bhandari, IBM’s Global Chief Data Officer discusses data and cognitive transformation strategies and the role of the Chief Data Officer

Matt High
|Jun 04, 2020|magazine

23 min read

How to streamline self-service channels with Gartner

Four-step guide to improving the customer experience and cut costly live contacts by to 40% according to a new free guide by Gartner

Janet Brice
|Sep 25, 2020|magazine

8 min read

ExxonMobil expands maths & science education programs, Texas

ExxonMobil partners with the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) to drive college readiness, and advanced maths and science skills in Texas

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 18, 2020|magazine

5 min read

Microsoft and bp partner to drive digital energy innovation

Microsoft announces its latest strategic partnership with bp to drive digital energy innovation alongside net zero goals

Georgia Wilson
|Sep 15, 2020|magazine

6 min read

