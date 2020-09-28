AI challenges and opportunities in Asia
AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different
13 min read
Technology & AI|Sean Galea-Pace|Sep 28, 2020|
6 min read
AI and machine learning pose major questions for nations at all stages of development and Asia and the ASEAN region are no different
13 min read
IBM has announced its partnership with Korean credit card company Lotte Card to transformation accounting services via hybrid cloud solutions.
7 min read
To accelerate planning for ‘today’s world’, Microsoft and Workday have entered into a strategic partnership.
8 min read
Business Chief explores Vancouver, and takes a closer look at what drives the economy of this unique location
12 min read
Business Chief North America explores Freshworks and takes a look at its Freshservice platform in the third of six articles
6 min read
Jules Johnston, Vice President, Americas Partner Sales at Data Center company Equinix, discusses the company’s collaborative approach to interconnection
6 min read
Microsoft has acquired ZeniMax Media - parent company of iconic games publisher Bethesda
4 min read
Gartner research expects to see the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software revenue reach US$2bn in 2021
7 min read
Chief Information Officer
VP of Transition and Transformation
Chief Software Officer
Senior Project Manager
Chief Data Officer