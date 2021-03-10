AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable is the latest addition to Amcor’s successful AmLite product line, which was first created in 2015 to provide metal-free barrier packaging that significantly reduced the packaging’s carbon footprint. The new mono-material high barrier pouch underscores the company’s long-term commitment to more sustainable packaging solutions. Flexible retort packaging is a modern alternative to metal cans, and it can improve the carbon footprint of hundreds of consumer products thanks to its light weight, resource efficiency, ease of transportation and by minimizing food waste. Adding recyclability to its list of properties will further improve the environmental profile of this packaging solution, which has a reduced carbon footprint of up to 60%