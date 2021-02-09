ServiceMax: Optimising service through asset centricity

The beginnings of ServiceMax can be traced to Pleasanton, California, where co-founders Athani Krishnaprasad and Hari Subramanian started a software as a service (SaaS) company focused specifically on bringing modern tools to field service technicians, which was a gap in traditional customer relationship management (CRM) technology at the time. Originally called ‘Maxplore Technologies’, it was rebranded in 2009 to its current name, though its focus and dedication to improving field service management has remained the same. Offering customers an equipment-centric approach built on Salesforce cloud technology, ServiceMax can provide a complete view of assets to field service teams, providing technicians with the tools they need to ensure uptime on critical assets.

When Kieran Notter, VP of Customer Transformation, joined the company in 2016, he relates that the business immediately set itself apart: “I think it's quite an interesting group for a software company, because I'm not a software person; I come from a service background. ServiceMax is actually quite novel in that it wanted people from the service domain to help it create service products.” Although service is his current specialty, it was supply chain logistics to which Notter became accustomed to early in his career. It was attempting to reconcile these two sometimes mutually contradictory sectors, he explains, that fuelled his overall interest in field service management. “I needed to understand both and then try and find a mutually beneficial solution. Moving to a cost-centric approach made it very enjoyable. Technicians generally become technicians because they want to fix things.”

ServiceMax's pioneering adherence to improving customers’ service distinguished it from other software providers early on, and this dedication encompasses an ethos of specialisation. Not content to be a “jack of all trades”, Notter insists that it chooses to do one thing exceptionally and with authority, “Customers come to us for a perspective that is going to help them build their company. We challenge and help them deliver, using best practice all the way through.” ServiceMax’s mission statement - ‘We help our customers keep the world running’ - is more than just words, particularly as an increasing number of their clients have a role to play in the cold supply chain delivering COVID-19 vaccines; it is an enabler of superlative service that maintains the vitally important work of its customers.

Achieving this end, in Notter’s view, is contingent on encouraging ‘asset centricity’, a cultural shift that favours consulting asset-based data with greater diligence. In today’s environment, companies across all industries are rethinking their approach to service. Requirements for equipment performance have intensified, the pandemic has put more focus on outcomes, and customer expectations continue to rise. Organisations must advance beyond the standard ‘break-fix’ model to ensure uptime for important assets in a safe and compliant manner. Service teams must prioritise efficient asset performance, as well as the customer experience they provide.

“Factually, if you rely on people, studies have shown that humans tend to exaggerate, add their own bias, or forget information. The asset doesn't do that,” he explains. Praising this data for its capacity to encourage collaborative partnerships between ServiceMax and its customers, Notter states that this can make the difference between managing ‘potential failures’ proactively instead of solving ‘functional failures’ reactively.

“If you look at a car production line obviously the cars represent revenue, but if the production line fails a company can't produce cars. Therefore, if our client needed to increase the volume of cars to make more money, then the production needs to become more efficient. The only way to achieve that is to understand the asset and how it interacts with everything. A 360-degree view into the install base means customers gain granular insights around service contracts and asset performance to maximise equipment uptime and reduce maintenance costs. This advanced insight empowers customers to shift from selling products to adopting outcome-based strategies that propel businesses forward and help drive operational results.”