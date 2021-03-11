NetApp: Agile and Secure Data Handling

NetApp drives digital transformation for organisations migrating their data and SAP workloads to the cloud. You can trust the storage specialists to deliver business continuity, whether that’s in a private on-prem data center or in a public cloud with Azure, with a unified view.

Data Transformation

“We’re on this journey with our customers when one of the key things they need is consistency,” explains Michael Zakariudakis, Business Development Manager for the SAP Alliance at NetApp. “They need guaranteed flexibility to scale up and down as required, and with our NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP solution we enable the seamless data transformation journey for them.”

Secure Speed of Change

When it comes to speed of execution, NetApp works with NTT to ensure their joint customers have the agility and visibility to execute change when their business needs to innovate. “When they need to act rapidly in a continually shifting market, we’re there for them,” assures Zakariudakis. “We make sure we can affect a total cost of ownership that considers operational change, business process change, and not just technology. Jointly with NTT, we provide the ability to transform their SAP application architecture securely.”

Future-Proofed Data Stability

Dealing with numerous landscape refreshes there are many iterations to navigate during a business transformation. “We can help our customers invest in the capacity and the performance they need at any point in time on their journey,” maintains Zakariudakis.

“Over-investment in a certain capacity, performance, tier, or stack can happen, and businesses find themselves locked in when faced with critical decisions. How can they move on with this journey? We help them invest in the right capacity performance at that key point in time.”

A Hybrid Multi-Cloud Value Proposition

Customers can trust NetApp to maintain the integrity of what they’re aiming to achieve with SAP as a workload. “They need consistency,” says Zakariudakis. “They need guaranteed performance and they don’t want any surprises. They need to make sure they can make this journey without any disruption from those inevitable landscape refreshes that could impact business by extending project durations and delay the return on investment that they're expecting to get. They need the certainty we can provide with our ONTAP software.

“It can be the management glue that goes right the way through from the private on-prem solutions to the public clouds. We’re able to offer our customers a hybrid multi-cloud journey, delivered through the NetApp data fabric, enabling them to achieve their goals with SAP.”

Testimonial

“The way NetApp manage file systems for data, means that when businesses make that move to the Azure platform they can specifically call out their storage strategy. NetApp’s toolsets and capabilities really help our clients get not only the visibility into their performance and where their data is being secured and stored, but as SAP matures, as the environments move forward, we've also got the NetApp capability to futureproof stability for our clients to handle upgrades and caching while managing the data that goes along with that. All of this makes it a really critical component.”

Kirk Compton, Vice President Cloud & Enterprise Application Managed Services, Sales, Americas, NTT Ltd.